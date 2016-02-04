Top 10 Worldâs Most Beautiful Women of 2015

List of worldâ€™s 10 most beautiful women of 2015: This list is composed of â€" The strongest, intelligent, desirable, popular, attractive, beautiful, successful women in 2015. These ladies are the top of the list in the conversation for sexiest woman of 2015 and prettiest woman in the world.
Itâ€™s impossible to list every woman whoâ€™s ever existed, this list obviously be restricted to women whoâ€™ve achieved a fair level of celebrity. These are the hottest women celebrities of 2015.
Top 10 Worldâ€™s Most Beautiful Women of the Year
Shakira,
Most Beautiful Women of 2015 Shakira,
The Colombian singer, songwriter, dancer, record producer, choreographer, and model â€" Shakira stands 10th on the worldâ€™s most beautiful women of 2015 list. She is listed as most powerful woman in the world by Forbes, and most popular dancer by wonderslist. As of July 2014, She has become the first person to reach 100 million followers on Facebook.
Priyanka Chopra,
Priyanka Chopra Sexy curves
The former Miss World Priyanka Chopra stands 9th on the worldâ€™s most beautiful women of 2015 list. She is an Indian film actress and singer. She is one of Bollywoodâ€™s highest-paid actresses and one of the most popular and high-profile celebrities in India. She has received numerous accolades, including a National Film Award for Best Actress and Filmfare Awards in four categories.
Kate Upton,
Most Beautiful Women of 2015 Kate Upton
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model Kate Upton stands 8th on the worldâ€™s most beautiful women of 2015 list. This modern fashion model was at No. 2 in last year list. She also was named the sexiest women by People magazine.
Taylor Swift,
Taylor Swift-Most Beautiful Women of 2015
An American singer-songwriter, Taylor Swift comes at No. 7 amongst ten most beautiful women of 2015. She is known for narrative songs about her personal experiences. She has received many awards and honors, including seven Grammy Awards, 16 American Music Awards, eleven Country Music Association Awards, eight Academy of Country Music Awards, 34 Billboard Music Awards and one Brit Award. As a songwriter, she has been honored by the Nashville Songwriters Association and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. By the start of 2015, Swift had sold over 40 million albums, 130 million single downloads and was one of the top five music artists with the highest worldwide digital sales.
Gal Gadot,
Gal Gadot Most Beautiful Women of 2015
The former Miss Israel, Gal Gadot spot 6th in the list of 10 most beautiful women of 2015. She is the leading fashion model for the clothing company Castro. Gadot is known for her role as Gisele Yashar in The Fast and the Furious film series.
Emma Watson,
Emma Watson Most Beautiful Women of 2015
The Harry Potter star Emma Watson hold fifth position in the list of ten most beautiful women of 2015. The English actress, model, and activist, Watson took the top spot on the AskMen â€œTop 99 Outstanding Women 2015â€ list and at number 26 on the TIME 100 list of the worldâ€™s most influential people.
Candice Swanepoel,
Candice Swanepoel- Most Beautiful Women of 2015
Victoriaâ€™s Secret angel Candice Swanepoel comes 4th amongst 10 most beautiful women of 2015. This South African beauty came in 10th on the Forbes top-earning models list last year. She was voted No. 61 in 2010, No. 62 in 2011, and No. 75 in 2013 in FHMâ€™s annual â€œ100 Sexiest Women in the Worldâ€ poll and No. 1 in 2014 Maximâ€™s â€œHot 100 Listâ€.
Deepika Padukone,
Deepika Padukone Beautiful Women of 2015
One of the highest-paid Bollywood actresses, Deepika Padukone hold the third position in the list of 10 most beautiful women of 2015. She is considered a sex symbol and style icon in India. Padukone ranks high on various listings of the most attractive Indian women. She is cited by her figure, height, smile, and eyes as her distinctive physical features. She is an active celebrity endorser for several brands and products, including Tissot, Sony Cyber-shot, Nescafe, Vogue eyewear, Maybelline and Pepsi, among others.
Jennifer Lopez,
Jennifer Lopez Most Beautiful Women of 2015
An American actress, author, fashion designer, dancer, producer, and singer Jennifer Lopez hold the second place in the list of 10 most beautiful women of 2015. Lopezâ€™s personal relationships have attracted worldwide media attention; she has been married three times. Beside entertainment world, J. Lo enjoyed a highly successful business career, consisting of various clothing lines, accessories, fragrances, a production company, television shows and a charitable foundation among other business interests.
Shailene Woodley,
Shailene Woodley Most Beautiful Women of 2015
The â€˜Divergentâ€™ Star Shailene Woodley top the list of most beautiful women of 2015. The young Hollywood star found breakthrough success in The Descendants (2011). She was considered one of the â€œ55 Faces of the Futureâ€ by Nylon Magazineâ€™s Young Hollywood Issue.
No comments:
Post a Comment