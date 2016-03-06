DJ doing tricks with Traktor and Virtual DJ MIDI Controller

DJ doing tricks with Traktor and Virtual DJ [New Video]
A DJ uses his laptop's touchpad to control Traktor and Virtual DJ running on his laptop.
You can turns on effects and looping simply by touching the touchpad.
If you are playing music on MacBook or PC laptop, don't miss this video!
For Windows users
For Mac OS X users
TouchpadFX is available for Mac OS X and Windows. Our primary customers are the Mac OS X users. The first reason is that most digital DJs are using Apple MacBook computers instead of Windows machines. Secondly, the MacBook touchpads are multi-touch capable and it is much more fun to use TouchpadFX on multi-touch trackpad.
