Download Speed Dreams A Fork of The Famous open Racing Car Simulator

Speed Dreams is a fork of the famous open racing car simulator Torcs, aiming to implement exciting new features, cars, tracks and AI opponents to make a more enjoyable game for the player, as well as constantly improving visual and physics realism.
In other words, Speed Dreams is the place:
where developers can try their ideas and have every chance to get them released to the end-users (democracy is the main principle ruling the dev team),
where end-users can enjoy the completion of these ideas and give their opinion about it, and/or make new suggestions.
So, if you find your or some people's Torcs patch proposals don't integrate the official release as quickly as you would have loved, you have reached the right place !
Speed Dreams is a 3d cross-platform, open source motorsport simulation and racing game. It is released under the GNU General Public License (GPL). For the moment, the supported platforms are Linux (x86, x86_64) and 32 bit Windows. The Mac OS X port is 95% finished, more volunteers are welcome...
The current official release features :
visually reworked menus by Brian Gavin, Eckhard M. JÃ¤ger, Andrew Sumner and Jean-Philippe Meuret,
3 amazing fine tuned and balanced new car sets by Andrew Sumner and Haruna Say: Super Cars, 36 GP and LS-GT1,
an updated TRB1 car set (well balanced, more realistic behaviour),
3 exciting new tracks and many visually improved ones,
smashing liveries for all these cars, by Eckhard M. Jaeger and Haruna Say,
2 new TRB first-class robot for the Supercars, 36 GP and TRB1 car sets :
USR by Andrew Sumner and Simplix by Wolf-Dieter Beelitz (at last real AI opponents !),
animated driver by Andrew Sumner on 36GP cars, 3D wheels for all cars by Eric Espie,
2 new leader-board modes by Gabor Kmetyko, smoke on spinning tires by Andrew Sumner,
brand new gauges by Eckhard M. Jaeger, and many many other small visual improvements,
experimental Simu V3 physics engine by Christos Dimitrakakis,
many menu improvements (support for grid shifting, optimized track select load time,
category filter when selecting driver, more infos in results and standings boards),
