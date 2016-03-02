Download Vegatrek Full Version .. 500 systems to explore
the Vegatrek Public access terminal. You can use it to find out about Vegatrek's mission, where to get it, and also contact the crew. Ever wanted to freely explore the Trek universe ? Visit Vulcan ? Fight the romulans in the neutral zone or assist the maquis against the cardassians ? Then this is the right place for you ! So, what are you waiting for? There are worlds to explore, new galaxies to be discovered! Here's some of the the features of Vegatrek:
500 systems to explore
over 20 different ships to fly
8 empires to side with or against
the reknowned VegaStrikeâ„¢ engine under the hood
the ability to trade and/or fight with other nations
5 different skill level modes ranging from 'easy' to 'impossible
You Can Download Full Free Version From Here http://fileups.net/file/0572F_
Vegatrek.zip
ZIP archive
Size 943.07 MB
Source Download Vegatrek Full Version .. 500 systems to explore
No comments:
Post a Comment