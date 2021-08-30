Action is required on your gray account

|
|Gray accounts are going away starting September 29, 2021.
|
|
|
|
|Hi,
|
|We're reaching out to let you know Facebook will no longer support gray accounts starting September 29, 2021. Our records show this email is associated with a gray account. This means you'll soon lose access to this gray account.
|
|This account doesn't manage any Pages. You may have another account that does manage a Page, but that one won't be impacted.
|
|
|jay.politics.xerxes93@blogger.com
|
|
|Why are we doing this?
|
|Gray accounts were used in the past to manage Pages and run ads without a personal account, but they do not have access to the same security features as standard Facebook accounts. Facebook is committed to your privacy and safety. Using a standard account will ensure improved security and accountability on Facebook.
|
|How can you take action?
|
|You have a few options:
- Create a new account or use an existing, standard account to continue using Facebook
- Download your information and wait for this account to be disabled
- Do nothing and have this account automatically disabled after September 29, 2021
|
|You can also provide feedback if you think this email was sent in error or if you have trouble taking action.
|
|
|- The Facebook Business Team
|
|
|
|
|This message was sent to jay.politics.xerxes93@blogger.com. If you don't want to receive these emails from Facebook in the future, please unsubscribe.
Facebook, Inc., Attention: Community Support, 1 Facebook Way, Menlo Park, CA 94025
|
|
No comments:
Post a Comment