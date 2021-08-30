Monday, 30 August 2021

Action is required on your gray account

 
Gray accounts are going away starting September 29, 2021.
   
 
Facebook
 
   
   
 
Hi,
 
We're reaching out to let you know Facebook will no longer support gray accounts starting September 29, 2021. Our records show this email is associated with a gray account. This means you'll soon lose access to this gray account.
 
This account doesn't manage any Pages. You may have another account that does manage a Page, but that one won't be impacted.
 
 
jay.politics.xerxes93@blogger.com
 
Learn More
 
Why are we doing this?
 
Gray accounts were used in the past to manage Pages and run ads without a personal account, but they do not have access to the same security features as standard Facebook accounts. Facebook is committed to your privacy and safety. Using a standard account will ensure improved security and accountability on Facebook.
 
How can you take action?
 
You have a few options:
  • Create a new account or use an existing, standard account to continue using Facebook
  • Download your information and wait for this account to be disabled
  • Do nothing and have this account automatically disabled after September 29, 2021
 
You can also provide feedback if you think this email was sent in error or if you have trouble taking action.
 
Take Action
 
- The Facebook Business Team
 
   
   
 
